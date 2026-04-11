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Strengthening Skies: US-India Air Force Partnership Soars

Indian Air Force Chief A P Singh and US Air Force Chief Ken Wilsbach met to reinforce the strategic partnership between their forces. Key discussions included modernisation, training, and regional security, with India set to receive MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft to bolster interoperability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:04 IST
Strengthening Skies: US-India Air Force Partnership Soars
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In a bid to fortify the US-India strategic defense relationship, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh conducted discussions with US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Ken Wilsbach. The talks, emphasizing shared priorities, further cemented the growing alliance between both nations' air forces.

Singh's visit, marked by a full honors ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, included meetings with key officials such as Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon. The IAF chief also traveled to Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where he received briefings on aerospace and defense operations.

The visit underscored the US commitment to supporting India's modernization efforts and enhancing joint interoperable capabilities. As India prepares to procure MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft, both air forces are poised to continue their cooperation, contributing to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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