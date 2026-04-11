Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB Nabs Engineer With Unaccounted Cash

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau seized Rs 3.70 lakh from Assistant Engineer Mahendra Singh during a surprise check. Singh, employed in Karauli district, could not explain the money's origin. The ACB, led by DG Govind Gupta, is continuing the interrogation and investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:11 IST
Rajasthan ACB Nabs Engineer With Unaccounted Cash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted a surprise check and seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 3.70 lakh from an assistant engineer.

The engineer, identified as Mahendra Singh, was intercepted near Hindaun City in Karauli while he was working with Anta Municipality in Baran district.

According to DG ACB Govind Gupta, Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or supporting documents regarding the origin of the cash, prompting its seizure. An extensive interrogation and thorough investigation are now underway under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TRENDING

1
TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.

TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful ima...

 India
2
Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry

Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry

 India
3
India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz

India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz

 India
4
Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026