Rajasthan ACB Nabs Engineer With Unaccounted Cash

In a significant operation, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted a surprise check and seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 3.70 lakh from an assistant engineer.

The engineer, identified as Mahendra Singh, was intercepted near Hindaun City in Karauli while he was working with Anta Municipality in Baran district.

According to DG ACB Govind Gupta, Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or supporting documents regarding the origin of the cash, prompting its seizure. An extensive interrogation and thorough investigation are now underway under the Prevention of Corruption Act.