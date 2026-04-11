Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters
Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam highlights the urgent need for 100% voter mapping to ensure transparency in elections. The state lags behind in this effort, particularly in Thane and Palghar. Special Intensive Revision and a blend of technology and fieldwork aim to rectify electoral discrepancies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance electoral transparency, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam underscored the necessity for comprehensive voter mapping across the state.
Addressing a 'Special In-depth Review' meeting, Chockalingam admitted that Maharashtra is falling behind other states, with districts like Thane and Palghar in need of urgent progress.
The Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls will commence statewide, combining technology with fieldwork for error-free lists, aiming to correct duplicate entries and unclear photographs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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