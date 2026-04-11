Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters

In a bid to enhance electoral transparency, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam underscored the necessity for comprehensive voter mapping across the state.

Addressing a 'Special In-depth Review' meeting, Chockalingam admitted that Maharashtra is falling behind other states, with districts like Thane and Palghar in need of urgent progress.

The Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls will commence statewide, combining technology with fieldwork for error-free lists, aiming to correct duplicate entries and unclear photographs.

(With inputs from agencies.)