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Stabbing Incident in East Delhi's Trilokpuri Highlights Grievous Attack over Old Enmity

A 26-year-old man named Huzaf was grievously injured after being stabbed in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area due to an old enmity with a group of men. The incident occurred near a temple around 8 pm on Friday. Police are working to apprehend the identified suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:31 IST
Stabbing Incident in East Delhi's Trilokpuri Highlights Grievous Attack over Old Enmity
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, where a young man was brutally attacked with a knife, police confirmed on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Huzaf, was assaulted by a group of men, reportedly due to longstanding enmity. The attack occurred around 8 pm on Friday as Huzaf was returning home near a local temple.

The police reported that the assailants have been identified and efforts to arrest them are ongoing. Huzaf, who sustained severe injuries, is receiving treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

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