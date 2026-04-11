Stabbing Incident in East Delhi's Trilokpuri Highlights Grievous Attack over Old Enmity

A shocking incident unfolded in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, where a young man was brutally attacked with a knife, police confirmed on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Huzaf, was assaulted by a group of men, reportedly due to longstanding enmity. The attack occurred around 8 pm on Friday as Huzaf was returning home near a local temple.

The police reported that the assailants have been identified and efforts to arrest them are ongoing. Huzaf, who sustained severe injuries, is receiving treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.