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Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners in Significant Swap

Ukraine and Russia exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, marking a pivotal swap as both countries prepare for a ceasefire during Orthodox Easter. The negotiations, with UAE mediation, resulted in the return of servicemen and civilians to their respective nations, showcasing a step toward peace despite ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:44 IST
Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners in Significant Swap
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In a significant development, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, officials confirmed on Saturday. This exchange marks a notable moment as both nations prepare for a ceasefire to coincide with the Orthodox Easter celebration.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine successfully retrieved 175 servicemen and seven civilians who had been in Russian captivity, primarily since 2022, while Russia reciprocated by repatriating its own servicemen and civilians, originally from the Kursk region. The exchange was reportedly mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

This prisoner swap is one of the few tangible outcomes from the ongoing, albeit stalled, peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, facilitated by the United States. Both countries have agreed to a temporary 32-hour ceasefire over the Easter weekend, a truce that some hope will pave the way for more extensive peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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