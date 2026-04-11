Pakistan-Saudi Arabian Alliance Strengthens as Defense Forces Mobilize

Pakistan has dispatched fighter jets and additional military forces to Saudi Arabia, reinforcing security under a defense agreement between the two countries. This move comes as Islamabad hosts talks to conclude the Iran war, according to Saudi Arabia's defense ministry announcement on Saturday.

The deployment aims to bolster joint defense cooperation and support regional and international security amid concerns after Iranian strikes targeted key energy infrastructures and resulted in the death of a Saudi national. A senior Pakistani official clarified that the intent was defensive, not aggressive.

Amid rising tensions after the Iranian strike on the Jubail petrochemicals complex, Pakistan seeks to assure Riyadh of its support. The countries' longstanding partnership was reaffirmed by a mutual defense pact signed in September 2025, alongside financial aid demonstrations by Saudi Arabia towards Pakistan during economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)