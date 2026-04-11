Left Menu

False Alarms: No Gun-Pointing Incident in Kottayam

Kottayam District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena refuted media claims of CAPF personnel pointing guns at election officials. He assured the public that concerns over the strong room's security were unfounded and addressed transparently. No untoward incidents were reported, urging media to avoid spreading unverified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:32 IST
False Alarms: No Gun-Pointing Incident in Kottayam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kottayam's District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena addressed concerns on Saturday, firmly dismissing media claims that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel had pointed guns at election officials in a strong room at Baselius College.

Meena, overseeing election processes, reassured that the allegations were baseless. He visited the site, accompanied by observers, to resolve any issues concerning the strong room's security. The voting machines from the Vaikom Assembly elections were safely stored there following procedures established by the Election Commission.

The District Collector clarified that no such incident involving gun-pointing took place and urged media outlets to abstain from disseminating unverified news, underscoring the need for factual reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

 India
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

 United States
3
Stalin's Rallying Call: Choose Progress Over 'Saffron Lies'

Stalin's Rallying Call: Choose Progress Over 'Saffron Lies'

 India
4
Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026