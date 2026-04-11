False Alarms: No Gun-Pointing Incident in Kottayam

Kottayam's District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena addressed concerns on Saturday, firmly dismissing media claims that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel had pointed guns at election officials in a strong room at Baselius College.

Meena, overseeing election processes, reassured that the allegations were baseless. He visited the site, accompanied by observers, to resolve any issues concerning the strong room's security. The voting machines from the Vaikom Assembly elections were safely stored there following procedures established by the Election Commission.

The District Collector clarified that no such incident involving gun-pointing took place and urged media outlets to abstain from disseminating unverified news, underscoring the need for factual reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)