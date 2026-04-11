False Alarms: No Gun-Pointing Incident in Kottayam
Kottayam District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena refuted media claims of CAPF personnel pointing guns at election officials. He assured the public that concerns over the strong room's security were unfounded and addressed transparently. No untoward incidents were reported, urging media to avoid spreading unverified information.
- Country:
- India
Kottayam's District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena addressed concerns on Saturday, firmly dismissing media claims that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel had pointed guns at election officials in a strong room at Baselius College.
Meena, overseeing election processes, reassured that the allegations were baseless. He visited the site, accompanied by observers, to resolve any issues concerning the strong room's security. The voting machines from the Vaikom Assembly elections were safely stored there following procedures established by the Election Commission.
The District Collector clarified that no such incident involving gun-pointing took place and urged media outlets to abstain from disseminating unverified news, underscoring the need for factual reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kottayam
- CAPF
- Collector
- gun-pointing
- immunity
- election
- safety
- strong room
- dismissals
- media reports
ALSO READ
Guwahati Journalists Rally Against Media Attacks Amid Assembly Elections
Dravidian Model Triumph: Aiming for Over 200 Seats in Tamil Nadu Elections
Gujarat's Local Body Elections: A Multi-Party Scramble
Akhilesh Yadav's Sharp Critique: Political Narratives and Election Strategies Unveiled
Tripura Set for Crucial TTAADC Elections with Robust Security Measures