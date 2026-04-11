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Peru's Unseen Crisis: Illegal Mining's Grip on Politics and Environment

Illegal mining in Peru is expanding rapidly, becoming the country's largest illicit economy. Despite its environmental and social impacts, it remains largely unaddressed in political campaigns. Experts warn of the associated risks, urging the government to strengthen regulations and oversight to curb its spread and environmental harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:40 IST
Peru's Unseen Crisis: Illegal Mining's Grip on Politics and Environment
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As Peruvians head to the polls on Sunday, illegal mining, which heavily contributes to deforestation and mercury pollution, remains notably absent from political discourse. Experts warn that this neglect underscores a broader failure to address the nation's largest illicit economy's environmental and social repercussions.

Illegal mining is now a dominant criminal activity, generating more than USD 11.5 billion and surpassing drug trafficking. Despite a few candidates proposing measures like traceability and protections for environmental defenders, these plans fall short of a comprehensive approach to tackle the issue.

With gold prices surging, illegal mining has pervaded deeper into the Amazon, threatening public health and Indigenous communities with mercury contamination. Analysts emphasize the urgent need for stronger regulations and inter-agency cooperation to curb this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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