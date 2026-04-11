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Easter Truce and Prisoner Exchange: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Conflict

Russia and Ukraine agreed on a 32-hour Easter truce, marked by a prisoner exchange of 175 PoWs each. The ceasefire began at 4 pm on Saturday along a 1,300 km frontline in eastern Ukraine, with both sides on standby. Russian and Ukrainian Christians celebrate Easter on April 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:16 IST
Easter Truce and Prisoner Exchange: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia and Ukraine embarked on a significant exchange of 175 prisoners of war each as part of a 32-hour Easter truce, which commenced at 4 pm on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, had declared the ceasefire for the Orthodox Easter weekend.

The agreement stipulates that Russian forces maintain the ceasefire along the extensive 1,300 km frontline in eastern Ukraine from Saturday afternoon until the end of Sunday. Additionally, Ukraine released seven Russian civilians, previously held hostage in the Kursk region, according to Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Maskalkova.

As the truce endures, Russian forces are on standby to counter any potential provocations. Both Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter based on the Julian Calendar. Highlighting the cultural significance, the Holy Flame from Jerusalem will be brought to Moscow for the Easter service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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