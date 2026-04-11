Rising Crisis: Lebanon's Plight Amidst Conflict

The Lebanese health ministry has announced a grim milestone, with the death toll from Israeli strikes against Hezbollah escalating to 2,020 as the conflict continues to rage on. The casualty list includes 248 women, 165 children, and 85 health workers, underscoring the widespread human toll of nearly six weeks of warfare.

In a recent escalation, nearly 100 people have been killed within the last 24 hours alone. The violence erupted after the Iranian-backed Hezbollah retaliated against US-Israeli strikes, launching missiles into Israel on March 2. As Lebanon bears the brunt of the conflict, the war's impact remains severe and indiscriminate.

While a tentative truce has been established with Iran, the US and Israel maintain that the agreement does not cover Lebanon. This inconsistency poses a significant point of contention in the ongoing US-Iran ceasefire discussions now taking place in Pakistan, leaving Lebanon's status unresolved in the broader geopolitical negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)