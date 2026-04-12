Prisoners Exchanged Amid Easter Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

In a significant development, Ukraine and Russia exchanged 175 prisoners of war each as part of their latest swap effort, according to officials from both countries. The exchange, conducted just ahead of a planned ceasefire to honor Orthodox Easter, reflects a rare moment of cooperation amid ongoing hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that among those repatriated were 175 servicemen from various fronts and seven civilians. Many had been held in captivity since 2022. The Russian Defence Ministry revealed that the United Arab Emirates had mediated the swap. Released individuals were welcomed by relatives, highlighting the emotional toll of prolonged detainment.

This gesture arises as Ukraine and Russia agree to a 32-hour ceasefire marking Easter. Both sides acknowledge that the absence of military actions could pave the way for renewed peace efforts, despite past challenges in U.S.-brokered negotiations over territorial issues.