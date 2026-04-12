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Easter Ceasefire Fractures in Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The tenuous ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, initiated during Orthodox Easter, has been compromised with both sides accusing each other of violations. Reports indicate multiple attacks, shellings, and drone strikes despite the truce. Efforts for peaceful resolution continue amidst ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 02:16 IST
Easter Ceasefire Fractures in Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
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The fragile ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, active during the Orthodox Easter celebration, quickly unraveled with both nations accusing each other of numerous violations. The agreement, meant to mark a 32-hour pause in hostilities, saw immediate ceasefire breaches reported by regional authorities.

Russian governors from the Kursk and Belgorod regions reported Ukrainian drone attacks resulting in injuries, while Ukraine's military documented hundreds of ceasefire violations by Russian forces including shelling and drone strikes. These reports could not be independently verified by Reuters.

The ceasefire was announced amid stalled U.S.-led peace negotiations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's commitment to the truce, expressing a desire for a more extended period of peace. Yet, past proposals for armistices have been rejected by Moscow, highlighting the ongoing struggle for a peaceful resolution.

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