Tensions Rise as Iran and US Clash Over Strait of Hormuz Passage
The Iranian military denies the US claim of destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing control over vessel passages. The strategic waterway, pivotal for global oil and gas trade, becomes a focal point in US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad, highlighting ongoing tensions and conflicting narratives.
- Country:
- United States
The Iranian military has refuted a U.S. claim that two Navy destroyers recently navigated through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the decision over vessel passages lies with Iran's armed forces, according to state media reports.
This narrow passageway, crucial for an estimated 20% of global oil and natural gas trade, remains a contentious point as U.S. and Iranian delegations engage in negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Earlier, the U.S. military claimed their ship movements were part of mine-clearing exercises, a first since the conflict erupted. However, Iran's media counters, stating that Iran compelled a U.S. military ship to reverse its course when attempting the transit.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- Navy
- Strait of Hormuz
- negotiations
- Islamabad
- oil
- natural gas
- transit
- U.S. military
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