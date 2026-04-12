Tension Escalates Amid Easter Ceasefire Violation Claims
Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over violations of a new Easter ceasefire meant to pause their ongoing conflict. Each side reported multiple attacks, undermining the truce. Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy had agreed to the ceasefire, aimed at celebrating Orthodox Easter amid stalled U.S.-led peace talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 04:14 IST
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine leveled accusations against each other for breaching a short ceasefire in their protracted war, jeopardizing the truce arranged for Orthodox Easter.
Russian governors reported injuries from Ukrainian drone attacks in Kursk and Belgorod, while the Ukrainian military recorded 469 alleged violations, comprising assaults and drone strikes.
The ceasefire announced by Russia's President Putin was intended to support Easter celebrations, amid stalled U.S.-led peace discussions. Despite the truce, hostilities continued, casting doubts on future peace efforts.
ALSO READ
Historic US-Iran Peace Talks Underway in Pakistan
Drone Attacks Break Orthodox Easter Ceasefire in Russian Regions
West Asia's Diplomatic Conundrum: US-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan
Diplomacy in Action: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Peace Talks
High-Stakes US-Iran Peace Talks Kick Off in Pakistan Amid Global Tensions