Tension Escalates Amid Easter Ceasefire Violation Claims

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine leveled accusations against each other for breaching a short ceasefire in their protracted war, jeopardizing the truce arranged for Orthodox Easter.

Russian governors reported injuries from Ukrainian drone attacks in Kursk and Belgorod, while the Ukrainian military recorded 469 alleged violations, comprising assaults and drone strikes.

The ceasefire announced by Russia's President Putin was intended to support Easter celebrations, amid stalled U.S.-led peace discussions. Despite the truce, hostilities continued, casting doubts on future peace efforts.