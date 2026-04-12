Love Turned Lethal: The Disturbing Plot Behind a Staged Robbery

A young woman in Madhya Pradesh has been accused of conspiring with her lover to murder her husband, staging the crime to appear as a robbery, police reported.

The incident took place in Bhind district. Ruby, 23, and her lover Vishal Vimal, 21, have been detained, while another suspect remains at large, according to Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav.

The investigation revealed inconsistencies in Ruby's initial statements, prompting further scrutiny and unveiling a seven-year affair with Vimal, exacerbating the chilling family drama and echoing a similar case in Dhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)