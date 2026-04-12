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Timely Rescue of 163 Trafficked Children from Bihar

In a coordinated operation, 163 minor boys being trafficked for labor from Bihar to Maharashtra were rescued by railway police in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district. The children were intercepted on a train after a tip-off. Investigations are underway, and the children are receiving care and counseling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:44 IST
Timely Rescue of 163 Trafficked Children from Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

A coordinated rescue operation led to the rescue of 163 minor boys allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra, officials disclosed on Sunday. The boys, between six and 13, were intercepted from an express train at Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, thanks to a tip from the Child Welfare Committee.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained eight individuals traveling with the children, who lacked proper travel documentation. These operatives were traveling on the Patna-Purna Express. Preliminary investigations suggest the minors were bound for labor work in Latur, Maharashtra.

Virendra Singh of RPF Katni shared that immediate actions were prompted by the tip-off. Authorities have charged the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, the rescued children are under the care of child protection units, receiving counseling as efforts are made to reunite them with their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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