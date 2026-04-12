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Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

NDA leader Sabhu M Jacob accused certain church heads of exploiting the FCRA amendment issue for political gain during Kerala's assembly polls. Despite halting discussions on the bill, some clergy continued to politicize the matter, favoring a party. Jacob clarified recent remarks as personal opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:57 IST
Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, NDA leader Sabhu M Jacob has accused certain church heads of politically exploiting the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) issue during Kerala's assembly elections. Jacob's statements have intensified the ongoing debate over political affiliations within religious institutions.

Jacob's comments come in response to criticism made by BJP figures P C George and his son Shone George against certain bishops and the Church-backed newspaper 'Deepika'. The newspaper has allegedly taken a position favoring the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the polls.

The NDA leader highlighted that the proposals concerning the FCRA bill were paused after state NDA leaders intervened. However, Jacob alleges that church leaders continued to politicize the amendment, an action he deems inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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