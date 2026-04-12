Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Security Personnel Targeted

A deadly explosion has occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, resulting in the tragic death of one security personnel and injuries to five others. The assault, attributed to unidentified militants, took place late Thursday when an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated near a security checkpoint adjacent to a degree college in the Bannu district.

Immediate actions were taken by security forces, who cordoned off the vicinity and initiated a comprehensive search operation to capture those responsible for the heinous act. The injured individuals, among them a civilian, have been transported to a nearby medical facility for urgent care.

In another disturbing development, militants abducted and subsequently murdered a policeman in the Hassan Khel area, southwest of Peshawar. His body was recovered from open fields on Saturday night, prompting authorities to begin thorough investigations into both violent incidents.