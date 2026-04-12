Tensions Rise as Trump Orders Strait of Hormuz Blockade

In a significant escalation of geopolitical tensions, President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that the United States Navy will initiate an immediate blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This move is aimed at interdicting any vessels navigating international waters that have paid a toll to Iran.

The announcement came hours after peace talks between the United States and Iran ended without reaching an agreement. President Trump noted that while most points in the discussions were agreed upon, no consensus was found regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Emphasizing the severity of the action, Trump stated, "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of blockading any and all ships attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz." Trump's firm stance is against Iran charging tolls for passage through the strategic waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)