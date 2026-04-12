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Tragic Misfire: Air Strike Devastates Nigerian Market

A Nigerian Air Force strike targeting jihadi rebels mistakenly hit a local market in northeastern Nigeria, resulting in over 100 deaths and numerous injuries. The incident occurred in Yobe state and has drawn criticism and concern from rights groups. Officials acknowledged the misfire but lacked detailed explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:25 IST
Tragic Misfire: Air Strike Devastates Nigerian Market
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A tragic incident unfolded in northeastern Nigeria when a Nigerian Air Force strike, initially aimed at jihadi rebels, mistakenly targeted a local market. The strike resulted in the deaths of more than 100 residents and left numerous others injured.

In the wake of what has been described as a 'misfire', officials confirmed the error but have yet to release detailed explanations about the incident. This has raised alarm and concern among both local media and rights groups.

Amnesty International reported that the air strike took place in Yobe state, close to Borno state's border, signifying an escalation in the ongoing insurgency that has plagued the region for over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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