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Fast-Track Women's Empowerment: The Urgent Push for Early Implementation of the Women's Reservation Act

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges Congress to support the timely implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, highlighting its importance as a non-political promise to Indian women. The Act, reserved for 33% of seats for women, aims for 2029 implementation despite opposition concerns about insufficient discussion on delimitation processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:38 IST
Fast-Track Women's Empowerment: The Urgent Push for Early Implementation of the Women's Reservation Act
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called upon Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to support the timely implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, emphasizing that any delays would be unjust to women nationwide. Rijiju criticized the Congress party's accusations of political motivations and stressed the Act's significance as a long-awaited national aspiration.

The Minister highlighted that discussions with multiple political parties have been ongoing to build consensus. The government is planning to amend the Act to ensure its implementation by the 2029 elections, pushing for a rapid transition from dialogue to action.

Despite opposition concerns about the need for further discussions on delimitation and logistics, Rijiju stated that the urgency to provide rightful representation to women in Indian politics should not be postponed. He reiterated the call for cross-party support to transform the legislation into reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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