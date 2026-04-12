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Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found Murdered in Madhya Pradesh Home

Mamta Ahirwar, a 45-year-old woman from Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, was found murdered with her semi-decomposed body hidden in a bed box at her home. Her children discovered the body upon returning from Vidisha district after not hearing from her for a week. The police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:33 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found Murdered in Madhya Pradesh Home
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In a chilling discovery, the body of 45-year-old Mamta Ahirwar was found partially decomposed inside a bed box in her home located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, according to police reports on Sunday.

The gruesome find was made by her children, who, after a week of unreturned calls and switched-off phones, returned from Vidisha district and discovered the grim scene upon breaking into the locked house. An investigation has been launched into the case, with initial suspicions pointing towards murder.

Mamta, who had sustained her family through dance performances at various local celebrations, leaves behind a son and daughter. Her death adds a layer of mystery, calling for a deeper investigation into her life and last outings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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