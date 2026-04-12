Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found Murdered in Madhya Pradesh Home

In a chilling discovery, the body of 45-year-old Mamta Ahirwar was found partially decomposed inside a bed box in her home located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, according to police reports on Sunday.

The gruesome find was made by her children, who, after a week of unreturned calls and switched-off phones, returned from Vidisha district and discovered the grim scene upon breaking into the locked house. An investigation has been launched into the case, with initial suspicions pointing towards murder.

Mamta, who had sustained her family through dance performances at various local celebrations, leaves behind a son and daughter. Her death adds a layer of mystery, calling for a deeper investigation into her life and last outings.

(With inputs from agencies.)