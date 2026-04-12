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Tragic Airstrike at Jilli Market: Over 200 Feared Dead

A tragic incident occurred in Nigeria's Yobe State when military jets pursuing militants accidentally struck a market, reportedly killing over 200 people. The Nigerian Air Force is investigating the alleged civilian casualties. The strike unfolded amidst a region plagued by a prolonged insurgency, leading to significant devastation and fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:53 IST
Tragic Airstrike at Jilli Market: Over 200 Feared Dead
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In a devastating event, at least 200 individuals are feared dead following an airstrike by Nigerian military jets on a village market in Yobe State, northeast Nigeria. The jets were reportedly pursuing Islamist militants when they inadvertently struck the market, leading to high civilian casualties.

The Nigerian Air Force has launched an investigation into the incident, with its Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell embarking on a fact-finding mission following reports of civilian deaths. Earlier, the Air Force announced it had targeted Boko Haram militants in the Jilli axis of Borno State.

The tragic event highlights ongoing strife in the region, which has been grappling with an insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions. Local authorities and residents, reeling from the impact, are taking stock of the situation, with emergency agencies activated for a response.

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