Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

A dramatic case unfolded in Uttar Pradesh as a woman was arrested for allegedly coercing a police constable into religious conversion and marriage, according to officials. The arrest was made following a complaint at the Khekra police station.

Constable Shrikant, who is posted at Dial 112 services, claimed that he met Hina, also known as Mubbasreen, in 2022 during a posting in Ghaziabad. Over time, she allegedly pressured him to change his religion and marry her. When he refused, she allegedly threatened to file a false rape allegation against him, thus forcing compliance.

The police indicated that she took him to a mosque where conversion documents were prepared and urged him to participate in religious activities. The case includes charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and the woman has been remanded to judicial custody.