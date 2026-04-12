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Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

A woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly forcing a police constable into religious conversion and marriage. The constable claimed that the woman threatened to falsely accuse him of rape if he did not comply. A case has been registered under multiple legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:58 IST
Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested
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  • India

A dramatic case unfolded in Uttar Pradesh as a woman was arrested for allegedly coercing a police constable into religious conversion and marriage, according to officials. The arrest was made following a complaint at the Khekra police station.

Constable Shrikant, who is posted at Dial 112 services, claimed that he met Hina, also known as Mubbasreen, in 2022 during a posting in Ghaziabad. Over time, she allegedly pressured him to change his religion and marry her. When he refused, she allegedly threatened to file a false rape allegation against him, thus forcing compliance.

The police indicated that she took him to a mosque where conversion documents were prepared and urged him to participate in religious activities. The case includes charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and the woman has been remanded to judicial custody.

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