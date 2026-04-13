Tension Rises: Oil Tankers Avoid Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Blockade

Oil tankers are avoiding the strategic Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. prepares to initiate a blockade on Monday. This decision follows unsuccessful negotiations between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending ongoing hostilities.

U.S. Central Command announced that the blockade, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, will monitor all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports. Despite these measures, the U.S. pledges not to obstruct navigation to non-Iranian destinations.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that any hostile military approach would breach the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, shipping data indicates some tankers have already navigated the strait under the ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)