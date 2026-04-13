Police Deny Lapses in Sexual Harassment Investigation in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha District Police Chief has firmly denied any failure in the investigation of a case involving alleged sexual harassment of a woman. The incident took place when the woman was being transported to a hospital following an accident.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar requested a comprehensive report after the victim raised concerns over investigative lapses. She claimed her statement wasn't recorded, nor was a medical exam performed, over a week post-incident.

The alleged offender, Sinil Sabad, was reportedly released on bail since the charge invokes a sentence of less than seven years. Authorities assured the investigation remains on track, with witnesses already providing their statements. Future actions depend on the court's recording of the victim's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)