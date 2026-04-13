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Delhi Court Denies Bail in Shocking Double Murder Case

A Delhi court rejected bail for Sunita Arora, accused of murdering her daughters. The court cited the serious nature of the allegations and potential witness influence. Her lawyer claimed procedural errors and domestic abuse. The court found no strong assertion of mental illness, dismissing her bail request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:04 IST
Delhi Court Denies Bail in Shocking Double Murder Case
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In a dramatic court decision, a Delhi judge has denied bail to Sunita Arora, a 53-year-old woman charged with the shocking murders of her two daughters in Malviya Nagar.

The Additional Sessions Judge cited the grave nature of the accusations and the risk of Arora influencing witnesses, as reasons for rejecting the bail plea.

The court dismissed defenses claiming procedural irregularities and domestic abuse, emphasizing the seriousness of the pending investigation and absence of indications of Arora's mental illness.

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