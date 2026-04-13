Delhi Court Denies Bail in Shocking Double Murder Case

In a dramatic court decision, a Delhi judge has denied bail to Sunita Arora, a 53-year-old woman charged with the shocking murders of her two daughters in Malviya Nagar.

The Additional Sessions Judge cited the grave nature of the accusations and the risk of Arora influencing witnesses, as reasons for rejecting the bail plea.

The court dismissed defenses claiming procedural irregularities and domestic abuse, emphasizing the seriousness of the pending investigation and absence of indications of Arora's mental illness.