Rising Tensions: Wage Protests Turn Violent in Noida
In Noida, factory workers' protests demanding wage hikes escalated into violence, with incidents of arson and vandalism. The unrest led to damaged property and traffic disruptions. Authorities have increased police presence and are working to restore peace while urging the public to dismiss rumors.
- Country:
- India
Protests by factory workers in Noida over wage demands spiraled into violence on Monday. Incidents of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting were reported, contributing to significant unrest in Phase-2 and Sector 60.
The demonstrations, driven by workers from various industrial units, saw participants demanding long-overdue salary revisions. However, tensions escalated as property was vandalized and a vehicle set ablaze, causing damage and traffic chaos.
In response, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate has intensified police deployment to maintain order. Officials assert the situation is under control, with efforts underway to counsel workers and restore normalcy, while urging the public to ignore unfounded rumors.
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