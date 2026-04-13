Flip-Flop License: Doctor's Dual Identity on the Roads

A doctor in Hyderabad was uncovered using a controversial flip number plate system to switch between two registration numbers on his luxury car, police reported on Monday. Discovered during a routine check on April 10 in Jubilee Hills, this practice raises legal and ethical concerns.

The doctor had outfitted his vehicle with the system, allowing him to display a Delhi or Telangana number at the push of a button. This discovery came after the police inadvertently pressed the system's button during the investigation, revealing the dual registrations.

Authorities suspect the motive behind the setup was to avoid road taxes, although further inquiries are underway. The accused faces charges under impersonation and cheating laws, as well as offenses under the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving.