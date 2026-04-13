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Bomb Threat Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly

A bomb threat at Delhi Assembly prompted a rapid response from security forces. The threat, received via email, led to the deployment of police, bomb disposal units, and fire brigade. No suspicious items were found, and authorities continue to investigate the email's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:23 IST
Bomb Threat Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly
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Security forces acted swiftly after receiving a bomb threat targeting the Delhi Assembly on Monday, police sources reported. The alert, sent via email, mobilized multiple agencies including Delhi Police, bomb disposal units, dog squads, and the fire brigade at the scene.

According to police, a comprehensive search of the premises was conducted. 'Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The situation is under control,' a senior police officer stated, emphasizing ongoing efforts to trace the email's source.

The assembly's operations continued as authorities worked diligently to ensure safety and identify the origin of the threat. Officials assure the public there is no immediate cause for concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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