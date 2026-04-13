Transgender Icon's Plea for Self-Identification and Rights in New Act

Maya Thakur, a prominent transgender activist from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, has voiced strong criticism towards the recently amended Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2026.

Thakur argues that the amendment's 'medical board' model for gender identification undermines self-identification and fails to protect individuals straying from traditional eunuch communities. She highlighted the adverse effects on mental well-being and careers.

Thakur urged government intervention and advocated for societal acceptance of transgender individuals beyond traditional roles, emphasizing education and professional opportunities without discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)