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Web of Deceit: The Chakankar Family Ties Unraveled

Rupali Chakankar's sister, Pratibha, is under scrutiny for her alleged linked bank account used by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. This is part of a broader investigation involving land-grabbing, financial misconduct, and more. Despite Rupali's denial of involvement with Kharat's activities, the probe continues to unfold surprising connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:46 IST
Web of Deceit: The Chakankar Family Ties Unraveled
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, police have interrogated Pratibha Chakankar, sister of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, over a bank account she is reported to have shared with the infamous self-proclaimed godman, Ashok Kharat. The investigation has uncovered substantial financial dealings through accounts handled by Kharat, heightening public interest.

The probe, initially a land-grabbing case against Kharat and his associates, has unraveled an intricate financial web, revealing transactions worth Rs 62.74 crore through multiple accounts, some under false names. Pratibha's account, managed by Kharat, has become a focal point of this inquiry, with law enforcement stepping up efforts to discover further links.

As authorities intensify their search, the issue reverberates through the political landscape, compounded by Rupali Chakankar's previous resignation amidst the controversy. With the potential for further revelations about the dynamics of power, deceit, and misused influence, this investigation continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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