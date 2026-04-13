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Brigadier's Encounter in Delhi: Calls for Swift Justice

An army brigadier and his son were attacked by a group of men in southwest Delhi after objecting to alcohol consumption in a parked car. The Indian Army and Delhi Police are investigating the matter. The incident has raised concerns, and authorities are urged to take swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:58 IST
Brigadier's Encounter in Delhi: Calls for Swift Justice
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An army brigadier and his son suffered an assault by a group of men in southwest Delhi's Vasant Enclave area. The confrontation arose when the officer objected to two individuals drinking alcohol in a parked car, according to police sources.

The incident occurred on Saturday, prompting an immediate gathering of men who allegedly proceeded to attack the brigadier and his son. Senior police officials have launched an investigation to understand the full scope of the incident and are expected to release a detailed statement soon.

The Indian Army has expressed serious concerns over the incident. Military Police have been assigned to assist the brigadier, while Delhi Police has been urged to conduct an expeditious investigation and take priority action. Further developments are anticipated as the authorities delve deeper into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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