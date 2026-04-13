Cameroon's Separatists Declare Safe Passage During Papal Visit

A separatist alliance in Cameroon's English-speaking regions has announced a three-day 'safe travel passage' later this week, coinciding with a visit from Pope Leo. This move aims to ensure safe movement for civilians and dignitaries during the papal visit.

Pope Leo embarked on Monday on a tour of four African countries, including Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. His visit is intended to urge global leaders to address the continent's pressing challenges. The continent is home to over a fifth of the world's Catholics, and the ongoing conflict between secessionist militias and government forces in Cameroon's west has claimed thousands of lives since 2017.

The alliance, comprising the Ambazonia Governing Council, Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience, and other separatist movements, declared the passage will extend from April 15 to April 17 in the region they call Ambazonian territory. The pope is set to visit Bamenda on April 16. Forces are instructed to ensure a secure environment, described as a humanitarian and security measure to safeguard civilian life and facilitate the spiritual visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)