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Peaceful Passage: France and UK Lead Effort for Strait of Hormuz

France and the UK are collaborating on a conference to plan a peaceful multinational mission aimed at ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. President Macron emphasized the urgency of restoring unimpeded passage in this critical maritime route, stressing the mission's defensive nature, separate from involved conflict parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:46 IST
Peaceful Passage: France and UK Lead Effort for Strait of Hormuz
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France and the UK are set to organize a pivotal conference involving international partners to discuss a peaceful mission aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz. President Emmanuel Macron announced the initiative, underscoring the critical need for immediate restoration of free navigation in this vital maritime corridor.

In a post on the social platform X, Macron highlighted the conference's focus on deploying a strictly defensive operation. This initiative will remain independent of the conflicting parties currently embroiled in the region's tensions, seeking to create a safe passage as soon as conditions allow.

Both nations have been actively developing a strategy over recent years to facilitate maritime travel across the Strait of Hormuz, targeting deployment once the hostilities subside and stability is restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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