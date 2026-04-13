Tensions Rise: Ground Operations Begin in Bint Jbeil

The Israeli military has launched ground operations against Hezbollah positions in the strategic town of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. The operation aims to dismantle the group's military stronghold, with reports indicating over 100 Hezbollah fighters killed, although neither side has confirmed these claims.

Hezbollah had claimed to have executed multiple attacks on Israeli troops, employing rockets, artillery, and drones in the town and its outskirts. The region is a crucial location as it neighbors the UN-mandated Blue Line, a sensitive border zone.

The conflict escalates amid geopolitical tensions, with potential repercussions on international shipping routes through strategic waterways. Both sides remain quiet on injuries or fatalities within their forces as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)