Supreme Court Clarity Sought on 'Co-Option' for Women in Bar Council Elections
The Supreme Court has tasked a committee chaired by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to determine the approach for incorporating women candidates into state bar council elections, addressing issues linked to fulfilling the 30% representation mandate. Concerns over potential misinterpretation and misuse of co-option provisions are being scrutinized to ensure fairness.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is set to clarify the procedure for integrating women candidates in state bar council elections. This comes after concerns emerged over the 'co-option' mechanism, aimed at fulfilling a 30% representation requirement for women lawyers.
A high-powered committee, led by former apex court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, is tasked with finding a solution. The committee's mandate is to explore ways to utilize the co-option system effectively, ensuring women receive appropriate representation without undermining the electoral process.
The committee's decision will be guided by inputs from all stakeholders, including the Bar Council of India and state bar councils, to navigate the complexities of electoral representation and the Advocates Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)