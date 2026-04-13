Holcim's Lafarge Unit Convicted for Financing Terrorism in Syria

A Paris court reached a historic verdict on Monday, finding the Lafarge unit of cement giant Holcim guilty of financing terrorism and violating European sanctions. The charges stemmed from the company's operations in Syria, where it maintained a plant amid the civil war by paying off terrorist groups.

Judges revealed Lafarge disbursed a total of 5.59 million euros to jihadist factions like Islamic State and the Nusra Front between 2013 and 2014. These payments allowed Lafarge's Syrian plant to remain operational and indirectly supported jihadist activities. The court highlighted the company's strategy as a commercial partnership with terrorist entities.

The ruling is the first of its kind in France, holding a company accountable for terrorism financing. While the court plans to fine Lafarge 1.13 million euros and confiscate assets worth 30 million euros, the sentence remains pending. In the U.S., Lafarge was fined $778 million under a plea agreement for similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)