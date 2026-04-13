Left Menu

A Surge in Antisemitic Violence: A Global Concern

In 2025, antisemitic violence reached a three-decade high, with 20 individuals killed in attacks worldwide. The highest casualty was during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. A report by Tel Aviv University links this spike to events following the October 2023 Hamas attacks and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:08 IST
A Surge in Antisemitic Violence: A Global Concern

An alarming spike in antisemitic violence marked 2025 as the deadliest year in three decades, according to a report by Tel Aviv University. The analysis cites 20 fatalities across multiple continents, attributing the escalation to geopolitical tensions following Hamas's October 2023 attacks and subsequent conflict in Gaza.

Australia witnessed the most tragic event, with 15 killed during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney. Additional deadly incidents occurred in the United States and Britain, raising concerns about the normalization of antisemitic violence globally. Uriya Shavit, the report's chief editor, expressed worry over the sustained high level of incidents.

Reflecting broader cultural issues, the study found an upward trajectory in both physical harm and harassment cases. Despite the Gaza ceasefire, countries such as the UK and Canada reported significant rises in antisemitic incidents, highlighting the complex interplay between socio-political events and extremist actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The International Tensions: Navigating the US-Iran Crisis and its Global Impact

The International Tensions: Navigating the US-Iran Crisis and its Global Imp...

 Egypt
2
Flight Disruptions Trigger Global Air Travel Chaos

Flight Disruptions Trigger Global Air Travel Chaos

 Global
3
Breakthrough Arrests: Unveiling the Punjab Grenade Attack Conspiracy

Breakthrough Arrests: Unveiling the Punjab Grenade Attack Conspiracy

 India
4
Major Narcotics Haul: Police Bust Rs 50 Lakh Drug Operation in Jharkhand

Major Narcotics Haul: Police Bust Rs 50 Lakh Drug Operation in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026