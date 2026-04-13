A Surge in Antisemitic Violence: A Global Concern

An alarming spike in antisemitic violence marked 2025 as the deadliest year in three decades, according to a report by Tel Aviv University. The analysis cites 20 fatalities across multiple continents, attributing the escalation to geopolitical tensions following Hamas's October 2023 attacks and subsequent conflict in Gaza.

Australia witnessed the most tragic event, with 15 killed during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney. Additional deadly incidents occurred in the United States and Britain, raising concerns about the normalization of antisemitic violence globally. Uriya Shavit, the report's chief editor, expressed worry over the sustained high level of incidents.

Reflecting broader cultural issues, the study found an upward trajectory in both physical harm and harassment cases. Despite the Gaza ceasefire, countries such as the UK and Canada reported significant rises in antisemitic incidents, highlighting the complex interplay between socio-political events and extremist actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)