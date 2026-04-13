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Empowering Women: A New Era of Political Participation in India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscores the impact of the Women's Reservation Act on enhancing female participation in Indian politics. He emphasizes the importance of reserving seats in legislative bodies for women to strengthen democracy and society, citing initiatives in Chhattisgarh and nationwide progress towards inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:58 IST
Empowering Women: A New Era of Political Participation in India
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the significant role of the Women's Reservation Act in boosting women's participation in politics. Speaking from Raipur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in New Delhi, Sai highlighted the empowerment and inclusivity brought by this historic legislation.

The chief minister pointed out that reserving seats in legislative bodies for women will enhance their decision-making influence and ensure fairness for half the country's population. He referenced various initiatives in Chhattisgarh, including 50% reservation in local bodies, as crucial steps towards fostering women's leadership.

Sai called for active contributions from women and organizations across the state to further this transformative journey. The newly passed Women's Reservation Act mandates one-third seats in Parliament for women, reinforcing India's commitment to gender inclusivity and democratic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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