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Breakthrough Arrests: Unveiling the Punjab Grenade Attack Conspiracy

Six individuals have been arrested in Punjab for a grenade attack on a police station, which was linked to Pakistan's ISI. The attack was motivated by promises of financial reward. Authorities have filed charges under numerous acts, and investigations continue to dismantle the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:34 IST
Breakthrough Arrests: Unveiling the Punjab Grenade Attack Conspiracy
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  • India

In a significant breakthrough, six individuals have been arrested in Punjab, India, in connection with a grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar district. The attack, carried out on the night of March 29-30, was found to be backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to authorities.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, revealed the arrests in a joint operation by the Amritsar Rural Police and District Faridkot Police. The module orchestrating the attack was promised financial incentives, with radical motivations driving their assault on the police establishment.

Authorities have charged the accused under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, UAPA, and other relevant laws. Investigations are ongoing to disassemble the network, with further linkages to be explored. The incident underlines the concerning cross-border influences affecting regional security in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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