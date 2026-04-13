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Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

Bahrain has summoned Iraq's chargé d'affaires to protest drone attacks allegedly launched from Iraqi territory. The foreign ministry issued a formal note of protest, urging Iraq to address the issue urgently. Bahrain warned it reserves the right to take measures to ensure its security and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:45 IST
Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq
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Bahrain has officially summoned Iraq's chargé d'affaires in Manama, expressing grave concern over drone attacks allegedly originating from Iraqi territory, as announced by the foreign ministry on Monday.

The kingdom issued a formal note of protest, demanding Iraq address the perceived threats with urgency and accountability.

Bahrain also emphasized its right to implement necessary measures to protect its national security and stability amidst ongoing tensions in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

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