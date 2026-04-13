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Assault on Army Officer and Son Sparks Outrage in Delhi

An Army brigadier and his son were allegedly attacked by a group of men after confronting individuals consuming alcohol in a parked car in southwest Delhi. Police investigations are underway, and social media posts have surfaced highlighting the shocking nature of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:30 IST
Assault on Army Officer and Son Sparks Outrage in Delhi
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In a shocking incident in southwest Delhi, an Army brigadier and his IIT graduate son were allegedly attacked by a group of men after they objected to individuals drinking inside a parked car near their residence. The assault, which also involved threats to the officer's wife, has generated widespread concern.

The incident unfolded when two men in a car were reportedly consuming alcohol outside the officer's home in the Vasant Enclave area. The officer's objection led to a confrontation, resulting in multiple assailants joining and attacking both him and his son. Recorded videos shared on social media have spurred online outrage.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and are actively tracing the accused, while the Indian Army is closely monitoring the situation, demanding a thorough investigation. Despite the presence of police at the scene, accusations of inadequate response have surfaced, prompting further scrutiny and calls for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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