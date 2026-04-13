Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Youth: Yogi Adityanath's Push for Transparent Recruitment and Innovation

In a veiled critique of the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused it of fostering nepotism while endorsing his regime's adherence to transparency in recruitment. During his visit to Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 951 crore and inaugurated the Rozgar Mela, asserting a shift from past malpractice.

Highlighting improved recruitment practices, the Chief Minister pointed to the significant police force expansion, contrasting the current rigorous training approach with pre-2017 inefficiencies. He celebrated the upcoming integration of over 60,000 trained personnel into the Uttar Pradesh Police, underscoring a new era of credible governance and youth inclusion.

Adityanath also emphasized youth empowerment through comprehensive skill development, unveiling a 'Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Training' in Muzaffarnagar. This initiative aims to equip youth with skills in AI, robotics, and more, aligning with global demands for technologically adept professionals, and reflecting his vision for a 'New India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)