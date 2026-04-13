Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former Jharkhand Minister in Land Acquisition Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily set aside the seven-year prison sentence given to former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka, granting him bail in a controversial land acquisition case.

Charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Ekka and another former minister were accused of acquiring assets beyond their known sources of income.

The ruling comes with the requirement that Ekka participate in restoring tribal lands as directed, with the case attracting significant attention due to its implications for justice and tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)