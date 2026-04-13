Unraveling the Rs 77 Crore Cyber Fraud Network

The Gujarat police have uncovered a massive cyber fraud totaling Rs 77 crore, involving 375 registered cases across the country. Sixteen individuals were arrested from Gujarat and Goa in connection with the fraud, which involved setting up a network of mule bank accounts to transfer funds derived from cyber and gaming-related fraud.

The network operated by procuring bank accounts and SIM cards under false identities, using these to execute fraud schemes. Communication with foreign operators, especially those based in Dubai, was maintained using WhatsApp and Telegram for coordination. CID Crime Cyber Centre of Excellence Superintendent of Police Vivek Bheda provided details of the arrest, noting that the operation spanned Vadodara, Palanpur, and Goa.

A significant haul of 15 laptops, 85 mobile phones, and numerous banking instruments such as chequebooks, SIM cards, and blank checks were seized. Further forensic analysis of the laptops revealed extensive transactional details, while mobile phone investigations exposed international chat groups, highlighting the cross-border extent of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)