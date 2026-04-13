Tribal Farmers Protest Land Compensation in Maharashtra

In a dramatic protest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, five tribal farmers consumed poison on Monday, drawing attention to their struggle for fair land compensation, authorities reported.

The affected farmers, identified as Lachchu Madavi, Jayaram Madavi, Jangu Pendor, Balaji Sidam, and Maroti Talande, from Kusumbi and Nokari villages, have been hospitalised and are in stable condition, according to District Collector Vasumana Pant.

Despite receiving initial compensation for their land, which was acquired by a cement company for limestone mining, the farmers have been demanding a higher payout, citing ignored grievances, police said. An investigation into their allegations and the company's conduct is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)