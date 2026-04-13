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Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death on Guwahati Superfast Express

A 33-year-old named Frelum Tarainyo from Arunachal Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances after falling from a train in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are investigating to determine whether it was an accident or foul play. Family claims he faced threats and that money was stolen from his room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:38 IST
Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death on Guwahati Superfast Express
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a 33-year-old man, Frelum Tarainyo, from Arunachal Pradesh has raised questions as authorities investigate whether it was a mishap or a deliberate act. Tarainyo fell from the Guwahati Superfast Express near Sompeta railway station, Andhra Pradesh, under unclear circumstances.

Officials have labeled the incident as an unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing to determine the facts. Tarainyo's death has left family members with unanswered questions, especially after discovering a significant amount of money was missing from his room.

His brother alleges foul play involving roommates in Bengaluru, where Tarainyo previously resided seeking employment. Police are now piecing together the timeline and looking into claims of threats Tarainyo reportedly faced in the city.

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