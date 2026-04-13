Jammu and Kashmir's Decisive War on Drugs: 100 Days to a Drug-Free Society

In an aggressive move to eliminate drug abuse, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', a 100-day intensive campaign targeting drug networks across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha instructed police to create a list of top drug peddlers per station and dismantle their operations within a month. Summary revocations of traffickers' critical documents such as passports, driving licenses, Aadhaar cards, and arms licenses were also ordered, signaling zero-tolerance toward drug syndicates.

Emphasizing community involvement, Sinha envisions a three-month roadmap: initial awareness, community engagement, and long-term sustainability. The campaign also focuses on compassionate rehabilitation and enlisting women's groups in anti-drug initiatives. Citizens, NGOs, and security agencies are called upon to unite for a drug-free society, underscoring that the future's fabric will be woven through collective resolve rather than mere policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)