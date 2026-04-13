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Jammu and Kashmir's Decisive War on Drugs: 100 Days to a Drug-Free Society

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir launched an intensive 100-day anti-drug campaign, 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan'. The initiative aims to dismantle drug networks, revoke criminals' essential licenses, and promote rehabilitation and community activism. Sinha calls for collective action to foster a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Decisive War on Drugs: 100 Days to a Drug-Free Society
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In an aggressive move to eliminate drug abuse, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', a 100-day intensive campaign targeting drug networks across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha instructed police to create a list of top drug peddlers per station and dismantle their operations within a month. Summary revocations of traffickers' critical documents such as passports, driving licenses, Aadhaar cards, and arms licenses were also ordered, signaling zero-tolerance toward drug syndicates.

Emphasizing community involvement, Sinha envisions a three-month roadmap: initial awareness, community engagement, and long-term sustainability. The campaign also focuses on compassionate rehabilitation and enlisting women's groups in anti-drug initiatives. Citizens, NGOs, and security agencies are called upon to unite for a drug-free society, underscoring that the future's fabric will be woven through collective resolve rather than mere policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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