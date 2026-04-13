Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: New Appointments in Key Government Departments

The Indian government has implemented a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing 48 civil servants to elevated positions across various departments.

Hardik Satishchandra Shah, a distinguished IAS officer, has been appointed as the private secretary to the Prime Minister, now elevated to joint secretary level. Other notable appointments include Kapil Meena as Managing Director of the National Horticulture Board.

Prominent positions have also been filled in key ministries such as Civil Aviation, Defence, Economic Affairs, and Health and Family Welfare, ensuring a robust management structure within the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)